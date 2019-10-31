SingPost to introduce revised services on Dec 2

High demand for small package deliveries across Singapore has led SingPost to launch new categories with tracking options.

Modern-day postal requirements have evolved dramatically, and to keep pace, SingPost will offer revised services from Dec 2.

Currently, the ordinary mail category includes packages up to 2kg, but under the changes, this will be renamed basic mail with a maximum weight of 500g. The rates for such mail will remain unchanged at between $0.30 and $1.70.

SingPost will also introduce two new postal categories - Basic Package and Tracked Package. These categories are for packages weighing up to 2kg, and will be delivered to the recipient's letterbox.

"The introduction of these new categories reflects the high demand for small package deliveries across Singapore, with a tracking option given to customers," said SingPost.

The rates for a basic package will be between $0.90 and $3.50, while the rates for a tracked package will be between $3.20 and $4.80.

A tracked package will offer delivery progress tracking as well as notifications.

The registered article service, which currently allows customers to track their parcels for an additional $2.24 on top of ordinary mail rates, will be renamed as Registered Service (Singapore) and will accept only letters and printed papers of up to 500g.

International airmail rates will also increase as payment made to foreign postal operators has been increasing.

Deliveries for letters, printed papers and postcards to Malaysia and Brunei will increase by $0.20, while deliveries to other countries will increase by $0.10.

The Registered Service (International) fee will also increase from $2.50 to $3.60, in addition to the applicable postage fees.