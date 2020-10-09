SingPost launches new uniforms in first redesign since 2011

Look out for SingPost employees in new uniforms that sport its corporate colours of white, red and blue. The pieces are designed to be sturdy yet breathable, featuring ventilation flaps with inner mesh on the back.

SingPost will launch new uniforms for more than 1,000 of its employees today to mark World Post Day.

This is the first full redesign of postal uniforms since 2011. There are six different uniform sets, and the new look features the same colours of white, red and blue.

SingPost said the uniforms were designed to be both practical and contemporary, for its postal staff to "carry out their duties in comfort".

To suit Singapore's humid climate, the new postman uniform is made of polyester, viscose and cotton so that it is "breathable, comfortable yet robust".

It includes ventilation flaps with inner mesh on the back so that postmen remain cool while working outdoors.

It also features reflective strips to make them more visible to vehicles on the road, as well as a weatherproof jacket and pants to protect them against the elements.

Besides postmen, workers and supervisors in the processing facility as well as courier arm Speedpost's parcel ambassadors have also been issued new uniforms.

Temporary postal workers who do not wear uniforms will receive an apron.

On Sept 12, SingPost announced that it will be conducting a trial of its smart letterbox system in the coming months.

The trial will start with one neighbourhood in the west. This system uses a central machine, instead of individual letterboxes, that stores and dispenses mail and small packages.

Items are sorted according to size for more space efficiency and can be retrieved from the machine by users providing a form of authentication, such as through scanning a QR code.