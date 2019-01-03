Singtel chief first woman to be appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

Singtel chief Chua Sock Koong became the first woman to be appointed to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) at a ceremony at the Istana yesterday.

She was nominated and appointed as an alternate member of the council by President Halimah Yacob.

Her appointment takes effect today and runs until Jan 1, 2023.

The CPA advises the President in the exercise of her custodial and discretionary powers over the safeguarding of the past reserves of the Government and 5th Schedule Statutory Boards and Government Companies.

It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.

The council comprises a total of 10 members - eight members and two alternate members.

Ms Chua has been group chief executive officer of Singtel since April 1, 2007.

Ms Chua also sits on the boards of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Telecom, the Defence Science and Technology Agency, Cap Vista and subsidiaries of the Singtel Group.

She is also a member of the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council, the Public Service Commission, the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council and the Singapore Management University Board of Trustees.

Two other new appointments to the CPA were also announced: Mr Eddie Teo as chairman till June 1, 2020, and Mr Chua Thian Poh as member till June 1, 2024. - CHEOW SUE-ANN