Singtel staff diagnosed with Covid-19

Telecommunications company Singtel announced that a member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday night (March 5).

In a press release sent out to media, the local service provider said that the male employee is currently in hospital receiving treatment, and Singtel is supporting him and his family in every way they can.

The spokesman said: “Our immediate priority has been to manage and minimise the risk of infection at Singtel Comcentrewhere our colleague worked on level 20.

“He was last in the office on Feb 26 before going on medical leave.”

The Singtel Comcentre is located at Exeter Road.

The company has closed off the affected floor and a Ministry of Health (MOH) approved cleaning crew was brought in overnight to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the entire floor.

Those working on the same floor have been instructed to work from home for 14 days, closely monitor for symptoms and practice strict social distancing, while contact tracing is conducted in tandem with MOH, the spokesman added.

In response to queries from The New Paper, Singtel clarified that the affected staff did not need to meet customers and was not one of the five cases reported by MOH on Thursday night.

Singtel added: “We will continue to stay vigilant to protect the health and well-being of our staff.”