Singtel's EPL broadcast sponsors staying mum on renewal plans

Even as the English Premier League (EPL) remains suspended, a host of Singtel TV's broadcast sponsors for the current campaign - the likes of Samsung, Chang Beer, Toyota and 5-hour Energy - have confirmed their commitment to seeing the season through.

As expected, none of the broadcast sponsors contacted by The New Paper were willing to reveal their hand when it came to their plans for the next season.

The EPL has been suspended since March 13 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Former national footballer R. Sasikumar, founder of sports marketing agency Red Card Global, says it is simply about cost for companies when it comes to sponsorship.

"It really depends on how they are doing. If their business has been hit badly, sponsorships would become a luxury and they may have to rethink their strategy," said Mr Sasikumar.

A Samsung spokesman said it will consider all factors when the time comes to review the opportunity to sponsor Premier League 2020-21.

He said: "Samsung remains committed to our sponsorship for the current season, and we are heartened that Singtel has been flexible in offering us sponsorship entitlements across their Singtel TV channels since the season came to a halt."

CURRENT DEAL

The current Singtel deal to broadcast EPL matches is for three seasons, ending with the 2021-22 campaign.

Chang Beer is a brand under International Beverage Holdings. The company's regional marketing manager, Mr Kenny Tang, said any new deal will depend on a number of variables.

"There are always many variables at play when we consider any sponsorship opportunities or renewing any existing sponsorship," he said.

These variables include the strategic fit with brand positioning, viewership numbers and ROI (return on investment), he added.