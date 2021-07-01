Sinovac recipients not exempt from pre-event testing: MOH

The Rophi Clinic has administered more than 400 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, mostly to Chinese nationals and elderly people.

Software developer John Zhang, 38, took his first shot of Sinovac last week and is waiting for his second dose.

Despite the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement yesterday that people who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will not be exempted from pre-event testings, he does not regret his choice of vaccine.

Mr Zhang, who chose Sinovac because his friends and family in China have taken it, said he understands MOH's decision, and added: "Since the effectiveness of Sinovac is yet to be proven, there's nothing wrong in being more cautious."

The MOH had previously announced that fully vaccinated people may be exempted from pre-event testing at events such as live performances, Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events and wedding solemnisations.

Explaining its stance yesterday, MOH said vaccines that are not part of Singapore's national vaccination programme may not have documented sufficient data on their protection against Covid-19, especially against the Delta variant currently circulating.

"Hence, from the public health point of view, individuals vaccinated with vaccines other than those in our Covid-19 national vaccination programme will still have to undergo pre-event testing."

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA technology, are the only two vaccines currently administered under the national vaccination programme.

MOH added in its statement yesterday that doctors are required to inform their patients receiving vaccines under the Special Access Route (SAR) that they may not be regarded in the same manner as those vaccinated under the national programme, "so that their patients can weigh the risk versus benefits of proceeding with... SAR vaccines".

Currently, 24 private healthcare clinics have been approved to draw on the Government's existing stock of the Sinovac vaccine, with many seeing a huge demand for the China-made shot.

Infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam told The Straits Times yesterday that his Rophi Clinic has administered more than 400 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, mostly to Chinese nationals and elderly people.

In response to TNP's queries, Dr Leong said data on the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine against the Delta strain are still "very limited".

"We know the Pfizer works. And by proxy - mRNA vaccines - the Moderna works. This is with published data. However, the same cannot be said for the Sinovac vaccine. There is no publication to say it works against the current Delta strain," he said.

"Given this uncertainty, it is prudent to be discerning in allowing these individuals (who have taken the Sinovac vaccine) to not be exempted from pre-event testing."

Associate Professor Alex Cook from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said that while data on Sinovac has not been as encouraging as with Pfizer and Moderna, the policy could be updated.

"I'm sure this decision will be reviewed as more data become available, and if the authorities are shown convincing data of high effectiveness, it will be revised appropriately," he added.