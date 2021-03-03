Sisters raise $50k to help neighbours after fire ravages their flat

Siblings Nelly Ellyana (far left) and Wiwi Adriana (carrying child) with their sister Hrera Shangelyna on the phone screen via FaceTime.

Knowing their neighbours needed help after a fire ravaged their Housing Board flat on Sunday, the three siblings sprang into action.

Ms Wiwi Adriana, 26, and her two younger sisters put up a post on Instagram to canvass for donations for the family that lived two floors below them at Block 22 Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.

The financial consultant told The New Paper yesterday: "We saw how badly the fire had damaged their home and felt we needed to help.

"We thought the best way was through social media and decided to post the pictures of the fire along with a call for donations, after asking the family for permission."

The post went viral. In just two days, they collected $50,000, with the biggest donor giving $1,000.

Ms Wiwi said: "We are surprised at the amount that came in, and we are thankful that people have been so supportive."

She has spoken to the family who said they will be using the money to cover some of the costs to repair the unit, as well as some medical expenses.

TNP reported on Monday that six people from the family - including a three-month-old baby - were taken to hospital after the fire, which caused 100 people to be evacuated from the block.

Ms Wiwi said she and her sisters - students Hrera Shangelyna, 22, and Nelly Ellyana, 20 - have known the family for about 10 years.

Her sisters are friends with Mr Haiqal Zuraimi, 23, a part-time food delivery rider and the eldest of six siblings.

She added: "Haiqal and his brothers are helpful. When we moved in, they helped us move furniture and would sometimes help my mother buy groceries when she is busy. It is time for us to repay their help."

On the support shown by his neighbours and the public, Mr Haiqal said: "I feel touched and really appreciate their acts of kindness."