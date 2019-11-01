Sisters use coding as force for good

Sisters Anjali (lef), 12, and Sophia Curic, 10, have been coding since they were three.

Sophia and Anjali Curic found a way to combine their love for coding and doing good.

The sisters, aged 10 and 12 respectively, developed a programme to help the visually impaired cross the road safely.

They will be presenting their innovation at the Tech For Good Festival, taking place tomorrow at The Plaza at the National Library.

Said Sophia to The New Paper: "I hope our innovation will benefit those who are visually impaired by helping them walk in a straight line. They won't have to worry about bumping into things or dangerously standing in the middle of the road while crossing, trying to get their bearings."

The programme uses artificial intelligence (AI) for object detection and recognition. Once it detects the position of the object, it guides the user to the object, using computer issued commands like left, right, front and stop.

Their programme detects a pedestrian traffic light and assists the user towards it. The siblings from Bukit View Primary School have been coding since they were three.

15 HACKATHONS

Having entered their first hackathon at age five, the girls have completed 15 hackathons together since.

Said Sophia: "I want to be a programmer when I grow up. Coding is so interesting, there is so much to learn, it is like learning a different language.

"At the same time, I also want to help people, so it is important to me that my creations help those in need."

The project, which took three weeks to complete, was a joint effort by the sisters.

"I work on the hardware while Sophia handles the software," said Anjali, who has just completed her Primary School Leaving Examination and has secured a spot through the Direct School Admission scheme to the School of Science and Technology.

The festival, organised by Singapore charity Engineering Good, aims to create an inclusive community that is invested and passionate about using technology to help the disabled live better lives.

Each team will have an exhibition space and do a presentation of their prototype onstage for five minutes.

There will be 30 teams, mostly from schools, ITEs, polytechnics and universities, and other independent teams, showcasing their prototypes or inventions to help the disabled live better lives.

The teams will be supported by a technology industry mentor and a project manager.

The mentors and managers will guide the team through design and development, and work closely with people with disabilities to understand the problems.

Said Anjali: "Seeing the beneficiary's positive reaction, we hope that our innovation will make a difference for them."