SIT to give alumni $2,000 worth of credits for courses

(From left) Ms Jennifer Wee is an engineer at the Land Transport Authority while Ms Sabrina Tan is a staff nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Alumni from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will each receive $2,000 worth of credits that they can use for courses at the university.

The move by SIT will allow its pool of 8,000 former students to enrol in courses offered by its lifelong learning division starting next year.

It is the latest university to open up courses or offer learning credits for its alumni, amid a push for institutes of higher learning to play a greater role in adult education.

The courses could range from one-day masterclasses to short courses over a few weeks. Registration begins in January next year for courses starting in April. The credits are valid for five years.

Ms Sabrina Tan, a staff nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, graduates tomorrow as one of SIT's top students, with a bachelor's with honours in nursing, a joint degree awarded by SIT and its overseas partner, the University of Glasgow.

The programme has 52 pioneer graduates this year.

Her first taste of being a nurse was in secondary school, when she joined the St John Ambulance Brigade as a co-curricular activity.

Before SIT, Ms Tan took a nursing diploma at Nanyang Polytechnic.

She is the recipient of the Ngee Ann Kongsi Gold Medal, awarded to the most outstanding graduating student in her cohort to recognise academic results and involvement in co-curricular activities.

Another graduate, Ms Jennifer Wee, is making her mark in a different field.

The 26-year-old, who yesterday graduated top of her batch of 67 students from SIT's sustainable infrastructure engineering (land) degree programme, used to be a pre-school teacher.

"I liked teaching, but I also wanted to solve problems in mathematics and science. Railway engineering offered that, and I want to be part of a dynamic sector with new train lines coming up."

What she learnt during an attachment at SBS Transit has helped in her current job as an engineer at the Land Transport Authority, where she works in a department that oversees passenger safety and train reliability.