SIT launches degree programmes in speech therapy and digital media

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has launched two new degree programmes in speech and language therapy, and digital communications and integrated media.

Both will start in September. The speech therapy undergraduate programme is the first of its kind here.

SIT said yesterday there is increasing demand for speech therapists in Singapore - for children who require early intervention as well as older adults who have had health issues such as a stroke.

The National University of Singapore is the only institution offering a master's programme in speech therapy, and local students interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree have had to turn to countries such as Australia and Britain.

CHEAPER HERE

Fees for such programmes in universities in those two countries generally start at $100,000, while SIT's programme will cost close to $37,000.

Ms Melissa Chua, head of speech therapy at Sengkang General Hospital, said: "It has been demonstrated that children and adults with feeding or swallowing and communication difficulties benefit from early speech therapy assessment and intervention."

To meet the demands of an ageing population and trends such as children diagnosed with developmental issues like autism, the pipeline of locally trained speech therapists must increase, she added.

The new four-year speech therapy programme was developed in consultation with therapists from Singapore's three major health clusters - the National University Health System, SingHealth and National Healthcare Group - as well as Ministry of Social and Family Development-funded therapy hubs and social service agencies.

Private practitioners were also consulted.

The undergraduate programme on digital communications and integrated media was also launched in response to industry demand, said SIT.

It has a highly digital focus, which sets it apart from similar programmes in other universities and private education institutions here, the university added.

It aims to train students in digital Web analytics, integrated media management and digital media production.

Graduates from the three-year programme will be able to work in fields including advertising, media, corporate communications and public relations.

SIT's admissions period for the upcoming academic year is from Friday to March 19. Interested students can apply via SIT's website: SingaporeTech.edu.sg