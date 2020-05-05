Situation in purpose-built dorms largely stable: Josephine Teo

The coronavirus situation in the 43 purpose-built foreign worker dormitories is "largely stable now", said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday.

But the picture is "much more mixed" in the smaller factory-converted dormitories and temporary construction quarters, of which there are over a thousand, she told Parliament in a ministerial statement on the pandemic.

"In many dormitories, there is active case-finding and swab exercises so that we can isolate and treat infected workers, and break transmissions," she said.

"Most of the workers are well, and those tested positive are on the path to recovery. The full results of these efforts will, however, take time to show."

Mrs Teo said the inter-agency task force set up to support foreign workers and dormitory operators has gone about its work professionally and with a clear focus on workers' well-being.

The task force must now get ready for the next phase, which will be about getting the recovery right, Mrs Teo said.

She noted this will involve building up community recovery facilities and housing recovered workers in suitable accommodation to minimise the risk of recurrent transmissions.

"We must work out a way to allow recovered and uninfected workers to go back to work safely," she said. This will be agreat challenge, not just in terms of logistics, she noted, adding that many workers will be rehoused and will have to get used to new friends and habits.

"We will have to develop new strategies to monitor the health of the workers. For example, we plan to issue pulse oximeters and require the worker to take readings regularly," said Mrs Teo. "We will also have to plan for a more sustainable medical support operation. With telemedicine, we can still attend to unwell workers promptly.

"The task force is keenly aware of its mission. They know it is critical to get things right, and to do it with heart. We will fulfil our commitment to the workers and pave the way for work and business to resume safely when conditions allow."