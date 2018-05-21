Situational Judgment quiz introduced for NUS freshman camp leaders

If a group of university orientation camp freshmen decide to play the "traffic light" game, where participants must declare their relationship status, what should the camp leader do?

This scenario is part of a new Situational Judgment Training and Reflection assessment that all National University of Singapore (NUS) orientation camp leaders must take to become facilitators this year.

The online quiz aims to help facilitators think about what is appropriate during orientation camps, which typically take place from June to August.

In 2016, The New Paper reported that some orientation camps included activities that re-enacted rape scenes or had sexualised situations that made participants uncomfortable.

Since then, the universities have introduced measures to ensure the activities are above board.

Last year, NUS introduced the Framework for Freshman Orientation to provide training in safety and respect for the well-being and privacy of other students.

Drones were also used in a trial at two engineering camps last June to monitor students for less than 10 minutes each time and with the consent of student leaders.

NUS said this year's training will provide a relevant and interactive way for student leaders to reflect on how to react to various scenarios.

Its spokesman added: "(The reflection) consists of several real-life case studies provided by participants in last year's orientation camps and were further developed by two NUS faculty members who have extensive experience working with youth.

"Each case study involves a number of decision points where an orientation leader has to make a decision, with each decision affecting how the case study will unfold. As such, the orientation leader will be able to appreciate how their decisions may impact the running of the camp."

Student leaders of this year's camps told TNP they found the quiz helpful.

Miss Beatrice Low, 20, a freshman orientation camp project director, said the quiz has no right or wrong answers, but it helps prepare them to deal with scenarios that might crop up.

Other universities also have measures in place to ensure the camps run smoothly.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student camp organisers have to complete an e-module on safety and risk management and attend first aid workshops. They are also trained to identify students in distress.

Professor Kwok Kian Woon, NTU's associate provost of student life, said: "All games and penalties with vulgar, humiliating, distasteful and degrading elements are strictly prohibited, and the university will not hesitate to take disciplinary action."

A Singapore Management University spokesman said there are briefings and guidelines on the dos and don'ts for camp leaders.

A mock camp is also held before the actual event, with staff present to oversee the safety and appropriateness of the activities.