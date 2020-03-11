Six arrested, $143,000 worth of drugs seized after Toa Payoh raid

Some of the drugs seized by CNB officers in the operation.

Drugs worth about $143,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and six Singaporean drug traffickers were arrested on Monday.

The CNB said in a press release yesterday that it had deployed officers in the Lorong 1 Toa Payoh area at about 3pm that day to observe the group.

Officers spotted the first two suspects, a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, arriving in a car.

They went to a residential unit in the area, the hideout of a 44-year-old male suspected drug trafficker.

Officers then spotted two other suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, arriving in a car.

They, too, went to the same unit.

At around 6.20pm, both couples left the unit and were arrested on the ground level after leaving the lift.

They were found with a total of 264g of Ice, 1,144g of heroin, 82 Erimin-5 tablets, 111 Ecstasy tablets and 61g of cannabis.

CNB officers went to raid the unit and had to do a forced entry because the 44-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman inside refused to let them in.

They were arrested and officers seized a total of about 24g of Ice, 396g of heroin and 25 Erimin-5 tablets.

CNB officers also conducted a follow-up raid on the man's official residential address, a unit in the Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 area.

About 16g of Ice and a small amount of ketamine were found in the unit.

The CNB said: "The 304g of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 170 abusers for a week.

"The 1,540g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 730 abusers for a week."