Six community cases, lowest since May 10

A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Jun 07, 2021 06:00 am

There were 20 coronavirus cases reported yesterday, of which six were in the community and 14 imported.

The sole unlinked community case yesterday was a 13-year-old student from Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School in Hougang.

She developed anosmia - or the loss of smell - on May 29 but did not seek treatment until last Friday. Her test result came back positive last Saturday.

The six community cases are the lowest since May 10, when there were three community cases.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that Singapore is heading in the right direction, with the number of infections dropping further in the past week.

The remaining five community cases reported yesterday were linked to previous patients already in quarantine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen to 116 cases in the past week, from 136 cases in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 23 cases to 17 over the same period.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Pasir Panjang clusters have also been closed, after no new cases were linked to them for 28 days.

Unlinked cases - which Mr Ong previously called the most worrying group - have fallen from 18 per cent to 15 per cent of new cases.

All 14 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival here.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,196. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

20

New cases

6

New cases in community

14

Imported cases

62,196

Total cases

33

Deaths

22

Discharged yesterday

61,620

Total recovered

207

In hospital

