Six imported cases among 34 new infections, no community cases

There were 34 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.

There were also six new imported cases, comprising two permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two dependant's pass holders.

All of the imported cases were asymptomatic and all had returned from India.

They had also been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The three places visited by Covid-19 cases in Plaza Singapura between Sept 3 and 7 were Tim Ho Wan, Secret Recipe and Nando's.

Ikea Tampines as well as the Burger King outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 1 were also added to MOH's list.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website. Close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

No new cases in the community were announced yesterday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new patients announced yesterday.

Among them, 13 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, like rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

By the numbers

34

New cases

0

New cases in community

6

Imported cases

57,488

Total cases

27

Deaths

82

Discharged yesterday

51

Total in hospital

56,869

Total recovered