Six men, 10 women arrested for vice and gambling activities

The police arrested six men and 10 women, aged between 22 and 73, last Friday in raids conducted by the Central Police Division.

The operation targeted vice and gambling activities in Rangoon Road, Havelock Road, Coleman Street, Jalan Sultan, South Bridge Road and Temple Street.

Seven women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, for allegedly advertising sexual services online and operating from hotels.

Four men and three women were arrested for gambling-related offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

The remaining two men were arrested for immigration-related offences.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, anyone convicted of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

In a press release yesterday, the Singapore Police Force advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure tenants do not carry out vice activities on their premises.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.