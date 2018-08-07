Six-month old girl found unconscious at home, dies in hospital

A six-month-old baby died in hospital on Saturday afternoon after she was found unconscious at home.

The infant was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital after losing consciousness at her home in Block 932A Hougang Avenue 9, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 4.52pm.

They added that a 36-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

The Straits Times understands that the woman is a Filipino maid employed by the household, and that no foul play is suspected for now.

Shin Min reported that the baby had been sleeping when the maid realised that the infant was not moving at all.