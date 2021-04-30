Six mosques closed for cleaning after visits by Covid-19 patients

Six mosques have been closed temporarily after being visited by individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

They are: Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Abdul Hamid Kampung Pasiran Mosque, Hajjah Fatimah Mosque, Al-Falah Mosque, Yusof Ishak Mosque and Al-Iman Mosque.

All six will reopen for Friday prayers today after undergoing deep cleaning and disinfection.

In a statement yesterday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the individuals who visited the mosques were asymptomatic and had not shown any signs or symptoms upon entry. It added that while the mosques already have a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection regime in place, the temporary closure is an important precautionary measure.

"These episodes are a reminder of the need to be vigilant to the spread of Covid-19, especially with the higher number of congregants at mosques during Ramadan, and the importance of TraceTogether to support the contact tracing efforts," said Muis.