Six nabbed for suspected links to sex services in massage outlets

Six women, aged between 28 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of providing or advertising to provide sexual services in massage parlours, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement yesterday.

They were nabbed following raids by the police on three massage establishments in Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road last Tuesday and Thursday.

One of the three outlets was believed to be providing massage services without a valid licence.

The police are investigating.

Individuals found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.