Six nabbed for suspected links to sex services in massage outlets
Six women, aged between 28 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of providing or advertising to provide sexual services in massage parlours, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement yesterday.
They were nabbed following raids by the police on three massage establishments in Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road last Tuesday and Thursday.
One of the three outlets was believed to be providing massage services without a valid licence.
The police are investigating.
Individuals found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.
For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both. - THE STRAITS TIMES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now