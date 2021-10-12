Singapore

Six nabbed for suspected links to sex services in massage outlets

Six nabbed for suspected links to sex services in massage outlets
The women were nabbed following raids by the police on massage establishments in Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Oct 12, 2021 06:00 am

Six women, aged between 28 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of providing or advertising to provide sexual services in massage parlours, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement yesterday.

They were nabbed following raids by the police on three massage establishments in Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road last Tuesday and Thursday.

One of the three outlets was believed to be providing massage services without a valid licence.

The police are investigating.

Individuals found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both. - THE STRAITS TIMES

5 months' jail for man who kicked pregnant girlfriend and spat at Aetos officer
Singapore

5 months' jail for man who kicked pregnant girlfriend

Related Stories

Man admits consorting with friend who smuggled gun into Singapore

Men at scene of traffic accidents probed for touting, harassment, dangerous driving

Man gets jail for threatening to kill adoptive mum over money

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME