Six new cases, but none in the community

There were six new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,921.

They included two from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health.

The other four were imported cases. All four had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

All of them were asymptomatic and confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

The imported cases consisted of a Singaporean, a permanent resident and two work pass holders.

The Singaporean is a 35-year-old man who returned from Indonesia, while the permanent resident is a 41-year-old woman who returned from India.

One of the work pass holders is a 43-year-old Egyptian man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The other work pass holder, a 37-year-old German man, returned from Germany.

There were no new community cases announced yesterday.

One of the two migrant workers was identified as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined.

He was tested while quarantined, the ministry said.

The other case was detected through the ministry's rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new cases in the community increased from two cases in the week before to four in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from no cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

In all, 57,804 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital while 36 are recuperating in community facilities. No patient is being treated in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while a further 15 patients who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

6 New cases

28

0 New cases in community

0 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

38 In hospital

57921 Total cases

57804 Total recovered