Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,052.

All were imported cases and placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

They included one long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India and one work permit holder who travelled from Indonesia.

Another two cases were work pass holders who arrived from France and Italy.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders who travelled from India and Britain to visit their relatives.

DORMS

There were no cases in the community or from migrant workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to four cases in the past week, from three cases the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to three cases in the past week, from two cases the week before.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 59,890 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 97 are recuperating at community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

6 New cases

0 New cases in community

6 Imported cases

60,052 Total cases

29 Deaths

5 Discharged yesterday

21 In hospital

59,890 Total recovered