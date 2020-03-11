Six new Covid-19 cases, three linked to Safra Jurong cluster

Six new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, with three linked to the Safra Jurong cluster, the largest one here with 39 infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said two of the new cases are linked to a previous case, while one is currently unlinked.

Of the 73 cases in hospital, 12 are currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Contact tracing for all confirmed cases is ongoing.

None of the latest cases have recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

Case 161, 164 and 166 are linked to a private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Case 161, a 73-year-old Singaporean man, is a family member of Case 107 who is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 27. He was identified as a contact of Case 107 and referred by MOH to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 1.

He was confirmed to be infected on March 9.

Case 164, a 57-year-old female permanent resident, and Case 166, a 55-year-old female Singapore citizen, were both confirmed to be infected yesterday morning. They are both linked to Case 134 from the Safra Jurong cluster.

Case 164 is warded at NCID while 166 is in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Case 162 is a 28-year-old Singaporean man who had been to Indonesia from Feb 29 to March 2 and is linked to Case 142.

He reported onset of symptoms on Saturday and was confirmed to be infected on Monday.

Prior to hospital admission, Case 162, who lives in Kim Tian Road, had visited a shop at 26 Jalan Membina.

Case 163, a 27-year-old female Singaporean, is also linked to Case 142.

She reported onset of symptoms on Sunday and, as she had been identified as a close contact of Case 142, was referred by MOH to NCID on Monday.

Subsequent tests on Monday afternoon confirmed she was infected.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited Funan Mall and the Public Utilities Board Recreation Club. She lives in Redhill Road.

Case 165 is a 30-year-old Singaporean male who was in France from Feb 15 to last Saturday . He was confirmed with the coronavirus yesterday and is warded at NCID.

To date, 93 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital.