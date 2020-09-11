Six party buses impounded by LTA, drivers under investigation

Six party buses that were illegally modified with strobe lights and fancy seats have been impounded.

Six illegally modified party buses have been impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) over the past two months, with six drivers under investigation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, LTA said it had received feedback that some party buses were offering their services at popular nightlife areas, such as Boat Quay and Clarke Quay, after phase two of Singapore's reopening started on June 19.

Typically catering to groups of partygoers, these party buses potentially thwart ongoing efforts to limit Covid-19 transmission during what has been a crucial period, LTA said.

Decked out with fancy seats and strobe lights, the heavy modifications made to these buses are not only illegal but might endanger passenger safety, LTA added.

It said: "Bus passengers who are not properly seated (or standing without holding on to a stable pole or handrail) will risk sustaining serious injuries in the event of an accident or emergency braking situation."

LTA said several operations were mounted in July and August against these irresponsible service providers and six drivers were caught for illegally modifying their buses.

Other offences included driving without a valid bus driver's vocational licence, insurance coverage and road tax.

Investigations are ongoing.

LTA added: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be responsible and continue to abide by safe management measures."

Those who come across such party buses can alert the authority through the OneMotoring website. - KOK YUFENG