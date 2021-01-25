Six students receive new environmental services scholarship

Enrica Ng says the pandemic highlighted the importance of the cleaning industry to her.

Enrica Ng, 17, knows that her aspiration to join the cleaning sector is an unconventional choice at her age, but it is the path she has chosen for herself.

She has applied successfully for the National Environment Agency-Industry Scholarship programme for environmental services, and was one of six students who received the new scholarship in a ceremony at the Environment Building in Scotts Road last Saturday.

"I've always been interested in the processes behind the cleaning industry. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted its importance to me even more," said the first-year applied chemistry student at Singapore Polytechnic (SP).

"This industry, its workforce and the various players have played a big role during the pandemic. The environmental services industry will only gain more importance in society in the years to come."

Enrica, who will have to work for three years with her sponsoring company Cleaning Express after completing her diploma, said she hopes the stint will provide her with more skills and knowledge.

The scholarship, which was set up last February, is aimed at helping younger and qualified people to enter the environmental services industry, in particular the cleaning and waste management sectors.

Yesterday, four full-term scholarships and two mid-term scholarships were awarded to three polytechnic and three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students.

The poly students are Enrica; third-year engineering science student Cyrus Ng Boon Bing, 20, from Ngee Ann Polytechnic; and third-year chemical engineering student Abdul Qahar Zaini, 19, from SP.

The three from ITE are Danish Sirhan Zulkifli, 17, a second-year mechanical technology student; Daeng Budi Iskandar Jumahat, 17, a second-year built environment (mechanical and electrical services) student; and Muhammad Anaqi Harjuna, 17, a second-year mechanical engineering student.

TRANSFORM

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, who was guest of honour at the ceremony, said the Covid-19 situation has provided the environmental services industry with greater impetus to transform, as well as heightened public awareness of its critical role.

Addressing the recipients, she said: "...You are the pioneer scholars and future leaders of the environmental services industry, and you will play a significant role in this transformation."