Six travel agencies suspended over unsubmitted audits

Six travel agents have been suspended from conducting business, following their failure to submit their audited statement of accounts within six months after the close of their financial year.

The suspension, starting Aug 26, is in accordance with the Travel Agents Act and will mean that while the agents are required to fulfil their existing obligations to their customers, they will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

The six agencies are Alert Co, Success Express, RJ Travels, Sai Universal Holidays, Szimsai Holidays Events and TIS365.

The suspension will remain effective until the travel agents submit their audited accounts, or for up to six months, after which the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will decide on the next course of action.

In a media advisory released on Tuesday, STB said that it takes a serious view of errant travel agents.

It said: "(STB) will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore's travel industry."

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, consumers should visit the Travel Related Users' System (Trust) website.