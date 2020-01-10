Six women come forward to adopt abandoned Bedok baby

The baby was found by two cleaners in a rubbish chute on Tuesday and taken to hospital.

A total of six women have come forward to express interest in caring for or adopting the infant found abandoned in a rubbish bin in Bedok North.

The newborn boy, who was found by two cleaners on Tuesday, was taken in stable condition to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Two women e-mailed The New Paper on Wednesday to offer to care for him. Four more sent similar e-mails yesterday.

One of them, who gave her name as Nurul, 27, said she has a seven-month-old son and would like to donate her excess breast milk to the infant.

"I don't intend to give formula to my son and it would be the highest honour to breastfeed that lovely infant too," she said.

Some of the women were shocked that cases of baby abandonment still occur in Singapore despite the strict laws.

One of them, Ms Shahirah Slamat, 34, said she was heartbroken when she read about the latest case.

TRYING HARD FOR BABY

She told TNP in a phone interview that she and her husband of seven years had been trying for a baby for four years.

She said: "I feel so jealous when I see people pregnant. My sister has five children... I don't mind adopting this little baby. If no one wants him, I will take him. We want a child so much."

The administrative assistant said their multiple visits to the doctor had not worked, and they are hesitant to resort to in-vitro fertilisation.

She said she once tried to adopt her friend's baby, but the friend backed out at the last minute.

She said: "I know the adoption process is long and hard, and I don't have my hopes up. But I am not intimidated. I am willing to do anything for the baby.

"It is lucky that he cried, otherwise he might not have been found in time," Ms Shahirah added, referring to how the baby's cries had alerted the cleaners.

Another woman, who wanted to be known only as Sze Wan, 43, said she is single and lives with her parents, but is confident of caring and providing for for the baby.

She said: "His story is sad. But I will give him a good education and raise him as my own, my parents will love him too."