Sleepy student who hit and killed pedestrian jailed three months

A 28-year-old student who hit and killed a pedestrian was sentenced to three months' jail and disqualified from driving for five years yesterday.

Galistan Aidan Glyn was driving to his parents' home on Aug 25 last year despite not having slept for 20 hours.

While travelling along Jurong West Street 42 that morning, he lost control of his car. The vehicle swerved, mounted the kerb and hit 41-year-old Serene Ng.

Ms Ng, who was flung into the air, died from her injuries.

Aidan later admitted that he had felt sleepy and tired before the accident.

FOOTAGE PLAYED IN COURT

Yesterday, footage of the fatal crash was played in court.

Ms Ng was seen crossing the road safely, and was already on the grass patch beside the kerb when the crash occurred.

After the crash, Aidan was seen rushing towards Ms Ng.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy underscored the circumstances of the accident when he asked for three months' jail for Aidan, saying that this was "not an ordinary case of negligence" as Ms Ng "was out of the way of traffic" at the time.

In mitigation, it was revealed that Aidan had attended Ms Ng's funeral. His lawyer Asiyah Ahmad Arif said that he was remorseful.

Aidan also addressed the court directly to apologise to Ms Ng's family.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim acknowledged that while Aidan pleaded guilty to his crime with no delay, his sleep-deprived state was an aggravating factor that could not be discounted.

Aidan began serving his sentence yesterday. The disqualification period will begin after his release.For causing death by a negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.