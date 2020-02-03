Slow weekend for business in shopping belts

Businesses in the retail and tourism sectors are bearing the brunt of the impact from Chinese travel restrictions amid the Wuhan virus outbreak and more cautious consumer behaviour. Shops in Orchard Road, Chinatown, Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa told The Straits Times that business has dropped by half over the past week as Singapore's largest source of tourists - and top spenders - has begun to thin out. Staff at luxury boutiques said they now rely more on customers from Indonesia and Japan. The Singapore Tourism Board yesterday announced a series of measures to help tourism-reliant businesses tide over the slowdown.

