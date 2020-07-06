SM Teo lends support to PAP team contesting Sengkang GRC

(From left) A young resident taking a wefie with Mr Raymond Lye and Mr Ng Chee Meng, with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, at Rivervale Plaza yesterday.

Sengkang's town council will be well managed if the People's Action Party (PAP) team is elected in the upcoming election, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

"Many issues have been discussed during this election. I would like to boil it down to three things. First, jobs during this crisis. Second, in our daily lives, who is going to look after our town council? And third, who can speak up for me?" said Mr Teo, adding that the PAP ticks all three boxes.

The senior minister, who is contesting in the nearby Pasir-Ris-Punggol GRC, joined two of the party's four candidates for the new Sengkang GRC - labour chief Ng Chee Meng and lawyer Raymond Lye - for a walkabout at Rivervale Plaza yesterday in a show of support.

He said the PAP candidates were experienced and had a "very good track record".

"Check the track record of both sides to see who can run your town council and its finances well," Mr Teo added.

The other team members are Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin.

The four men are up against a WP team consisting of lawyer He Ting Ru, economics professor Jamus Lim, social enterprise founder Raeesah Khan, and equity research analyst Louis Chua. Dr Lim is quickly becoming the party's star candidate, having drawn much attention after representing WP in a political debate on TV last week.

Mr Teo is the second party heavyweight in two days to lend support to the PAP team in Sengkang GRC, which includes WP stomping grounds and is shaping up to be a hot battleground in the election.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a guest appearance in a webinar about the four PAP candidates' plans for the new Sengkang GRC.

Mr Ng said: "Many here are middle-class families with parents to upkeep and children to look after. So the pressures and anxiety of job loss, and even income drops, are significant. As secretary-general of NTUC, I am in a good position to help them.

"It is important for them to know there is help from the Government, from NTUC. Even in Sengkang town, we can give them the assurance the NTUC Job Security Council can be that matching agent for them."

Last week, Mr Ng and his team announced that if elected, they would set up a new Sengkang Town Council, introduce more amenities and programmes in the area, and actively seek residents' feedback while crafting these plans.