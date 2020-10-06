Small acts make big impact in Singapore Kindness Movement's new video

Rachel giving her drink to an elderly man in the Singapore Kindness Movement's video The Big Day.

In trying times, such as during the current Covid-19 pandemic, gracious and considerate acts can uplift the community.

This is what the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) hopes to remind Singaporeans in its new Be Greater video, The Big Day.

The short film, launched yesterday on SKM's website, Facebook and YouTube pages, reinforces the message that kindness in character is the measure of greatness.

Dr William Wan, SKM's general secretary, hopes that despite Covid-19 being a tough period, the video will be a timely reminder that kindness is never wasted.

He told The New Paper: "Making a living is important but it is also important in this time to remember to be kind as kindness inspires kindness."

The Big Day centres on a young woman, Rachel, as she goes about her day trying her best to treat those around her with kindness, following her mother's advice to her.

The video, which features actress Tara Tan Jie Ming as Rachel, also stars veteran local theatre actress Nora Anny Samosir.

Tan told TNP: "In our daily lives, even if you may be going through a rough time, there is always an opportunity to make a positive impact, however big or small."

Dr Wan said: "We hope to promote that kindness is not a programme or an event but a lifestyle, a habit, a way of life.

"Never underestimate the small acts of kindness we do every day."