Smart BTO housing offers utilities tracking, gantry-free carpark

Residents living in Northshore Residences I and II will be the first to use the new Parking@HDB smart system.

More than 1,400 households will be able to monitor electricity usage across appliances in smart-enabled flats in Punggol Northshore.

As at Dec 14, 1,192 owners who have collected the keys to their flats - about 85 per cent of the total - are the first in Singapore to live in such smart-enabled Housing Board flats, the HDB said yesterday.

The 1,402 units are in 12 residential blocks spread across two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects, Northshore Residences I and II.

The flats are equipped with smart power sockets and high-tech distribution boards, which enable occupants to transform them into smart homes.

SAVE ELECTRICITY

The smart distribution board allows users to monitor their energy consumption, which, in turn, enables them to save electricity and reduce their utility bills, said HDB.

The built-in features allow residents to easily adopt other smart home solutions and applications developed by commercial companies.

Beyond the flats, smart features have been incorporated in Punggol Northshore, one of seven waterfront housing districts in Punggol.

Residents living in Northshore Residences I and II will be the first to use a new-generation parking system, the latest addition to the suite of smart features in the district.

Parking@HDB is a smart system with five new features, of which four will be trialled at one carpark with 1,000 spaces from Monday. There are no gantry barriers at the entrance and exit as vehicle number plates are registered by cameras.

Visitors parking there will have the option of paying the charges via credit or debit card through the Parking@HDB app.

The correct fee will be automatically deducted when they exit, without drivers having to manually activate the app or use a CashCard in the in-vehicle unit.

HDB said it will extend the trial to other carparks in the Northshore district as more BTO projects are completed.

HDB chief executive Cheong Koon Hean said the completion of the first smart precincts in Punggol Northshore is a major milestone in HDB's smart journey, which started in 2014.

Talent manager Alvin Lim, 36, who moved into his five-room flat with his wife and toddler daughter this month, said the barrierless carpark makes parking more efficient, saving him a few minutes every day.