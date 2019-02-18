‘Smoky’ smell likely due to landfill fire in Johor: NEA

A burning smell in north-east Singapore was likely due to a fire at the Tanjung Langsat landfill in Pasir Gudang, Johor, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said. It told The Straits Times yesterday that it received nine feedback cases on the smell between Friday evening and 11pm on Saturday. Eight of them were received after 6pm on Saturday.

Several residents in Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang and Hougang reported a "smoky" smell on social media.

Yesterday, the NEA said the Johor Department of Environment had updated the agency that there was a fire at the Tanjung Langsat landfill in Pasir Gudang.