Smooth entry at malls as mandatory vaccination status checks kick in

Just before noon at Parkway Parade, there were up to 15 people waiting to enter at any one time.

Entry at shopping malls was smooth yesterday, the first day that rules barring unvaccinated individuals from entering came into effect, following a one-week grace period.

Malls had been allowed a week to roll out vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, with people's vaccination status being checked before entry.

Just before noon at Parkway Parade, there were up to 15 people waiting to enter at any one time, with staff conducting checks at entry points. The queue moved quickly.

Queues were shorter at other malls such as Nex, AMK Hub and Kallang Wave Mall, and fast moving as well.

Nex has introduced fast-entry lanes for tenants and delivery riders at two entrances in Basement 2, so these individuals can check in quickly. The lanes were introduced on Oct 13 - the first day of the grace period.

A Nex spokesman said: "This will also lessen any possible congestion at the entrances designated for shoppers to use."

He said checking in via SafeEntry will continue to be mandatory at the mall's fast lanes.

Along with signs to inform shoppers of the measures, the mall has deployed additional staff to assist and guide shoppers to ensure that they are familiar with the new entry process.

"As the safety of our shoppers, tenants and staff continues to be our top priority, we are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to make adjustments," added the spokesman.

Kallang Wave Mall deployed additional staff "to ensure the new processes run smoothly".

"The multiple changes in safe management measures can be confusing and frustrating for patrons, especially if there are long queues at the mall's entry points," said a spokesman.

"There are also concerns that patrons may reduce their mall visits altogether to avoid the hassle of going through these checks, and the lower footfall would naturally affect tenants."

Mall visitors ST spoke to, all of whom were fully vaccinated, were welcoming of the new measures.

Mr Christopher Lee, 57, a retired construction professional who was at Nex to meet a friend, said the new measures are "in the right direction".

"Singapore needs to go back to normal, the restrictions for normal human social activity cannot continue indefinitely."