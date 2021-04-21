SMRT aims for an all-electric taxi fleet in the next five years

SMRT aims to convert its entire taxi fleet to 100 per cent electric vehicles within the next five years, with the first batch of 300 electric taxis to arrive progressively from July.

The electric taxis will include sedans, station wagons and multi-purpose vehicles to meet the diverse needs of passengers, the company said yesterday.

In 2013, SMRT adopted cleaner-energy taxis by adding more than 600 Toyota Prius Hybrid cabs to its fleet.

The current fleet of 1,769 taxis, according to the Land Transport Authority, is made up of 100 per cent petrol-electric hybrid vehicles.

The decision to go fully electric is in line with the Government's effort to support the growth of electric vehicles, which was announced in the 2021 Budget statement by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in February under Singapore's Green Plan 2030.

Mr Tan Kian Heong, president of SMRT Road Holdings, said: "Going green is an integral part of how we operate our business.

"We are excited to be among the first point-to-point transport operators to commit to the deployment of electric taxis on a large scale.

EYE ON SUSTAINABILITY

"This is a key part of our plan to incorporate principles of sustainability into each of our businesses to bring sustainable urban mobility services to our customers."

The electrification of the taxi fleet is part of SMRT's growth strategy in green businesses under its sustainable urban mobility services arm, Strides Mobility.