SMRT appoints new chief technology officer

Transport operator SMRT has appointed a new chief technology officer (CTO), two months after chief executive Neo Kian Hong took the reins.

Mr Gan Boon Jin took over as CTO on Oct 1, SMRT revealed on Tuesday.

In his role as CTO, Mr Gan - who joined SMRT on secondment earlier this year - will oversee all technology development projects and advise the management on "innovation projects".

"He is also charged with acquiring operations and maintenance engineering capabilities required to raise and sustain the high levels of rail reliability and safety in SMRT," said SMRT corporate communications vice-president Margaret Teo.

A member of the Institution of Engineers, Singapore, Mr Gan had previously served ST Kinetics - now known as ST Engineering Land Systems - as chief operating officer and president of its defence business. - ZHAKI ABDULLAH