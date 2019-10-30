SMRT officer jailed for stealing cash from station's lost and found

As a customer service officer at Pasir Ris MRT Station, he was entrusted with safekeeping valuables that had been lost and found.

Instead, Mohamad Rashid Junaidi, 27, stole the cash and used it for his wedding.

Yesterday, he was jailed for two weeks after pleading guilty to one charge of theft.

The court heard that Mohamad Rashid, a customer service officer with SMRT since 2016, stole about $2,200 in local and foreign currency from Pasir Ris MRT Station on May 20.

ALONE

He was working alone at the passenger service centre that morning and stole about $1,500 from the station's cash registers.

He also stole about $750 worth of foreign currency from a bag that was handed to the station the day before as a lost and found item.

Mohamad Rashid left the passenger service centre at about 1pm.

Soon after that his colleagues realised money was missing from the cash registers and from the bag, but the accused was nowhere to be found by then.

A police report was made and he was arrested on June 7.

State Prosecuting Officer M. Mariyappan told the court that the accused had made full restitution and did not have any such antecedents, and urged the court to jail Mohamad Rashid for two weeks.

In mitigation, Mohamad Rashid said his father was bedridden and depended on him to shower and get meals, and asked the court to impose a fine or give him a warning.

But Mr Mariyappan said the accused betrayed the trust that was placed in him, despite knowing the rules and regulations of his job.

District Judge Edgar Foo agreed that Mohamad Rashid had clearly abused the trust placed in him.