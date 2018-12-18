SMRT train and bus services extended for Christmas Eve

SMRT's train services and selected bus services will be extended on Christmas Eve, the company said yesterday.

Last trains on the North-South Line will depart Orchard station at 1.15am on Dec 25 and end at Jurong East and Marina South Pier stations.

Last trains on the East-West Line will leave City Hall station at 1.21am on Dec 25 and end at Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

The last train on the Circle Line terminating at HarbourFront station will depart Dhoby Ghaut station at 12.47am on Dec 25, and the last train on the Circle Line ending at Dhoby Ghaut station will leave HarbourFront station at 12.43am.

The last train on the Bukit Panjang LRT will leave Choa Chu Kang station at 2.07am via the service route A and end at Bukit Panjang station.

SMRT bus services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart Choa Chu Kang interchange at 2.15am. Services 901, 911, 912 and 913 will leave Woodlands interchange at the same time.

Services 859A and 883A will depart Sembawang interchange at 2.20am, and services 920 and 922 will depart Bukit Panjang interchange at 2.10am.

For more information, call SMRT on 1800-336-8900 or visit www.smrt.com.sg.