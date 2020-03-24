SMRT worker dies after workplace accident at Bishan Depot

The incident happened in a rolling stock workshop at Bishan Depot.

An SMRT worker died yesterday morning after sustaining severe injuries in an accident at Bishan Depot.

In a statement, SMRT group chief executive officer Neo Kian Hong said the worker, Mr Muhammad Afiq Senawi, was operating a hydraulic press machine in a rolling stock workshop when the accident occurred at about 9.20am.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the 30-year-old was using the machine to dismantle an engineering component when he was struck by a part of the assembly.

According to SMRT, he immediately received first aid before he was taken to hospital, where he died at about 11.20am.

Mr Neo said: "We have conveyed our deepest condolences to his family and are rendering support and assistance at this very difficult time."

He said SMRT is "deeply saddened" by the incident.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper it responded to a call for medical assistance at 1800 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 9.25am.

SMRT has called a safety time-out and all similar maintenance works are suspended while investigations are ongoing. The train operator is also assisting the Land Transport Authority, MOM and the police with investigations.

MOM confirmed it is investigating the incident and has stopped the operation of the hydraulic press machine.

MAINTENANCE WORK

A rolling stock workshop is where SMRT staff conduct inspections and perform maintenance work on trains.

The National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) said in a statement that it is in touch with the worker's family to provide support.

NTWU executive secretary Melvin Yong said: "The union will be working closely with SMRT and the relevant agencies to investigate what happened, and to review the current safety measures and safety protocols in place at the train depot."

This is the ninth reported workplace death here this year.

Earlier this month, a Malaysian contractor died after falling from a ladder while performing renovation works at a home in Bedok.

The incident on March 6 followed three workplace fatalities reported in February. Another four were reported in January.