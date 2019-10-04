SMU steps up measures to protect students from sexual misconduct

SMU has increased the number of surveillance cameras outside toilets and showers.

Singapore Management University (SMU) has implemented stricter measures against harassment and sexual misconduct.

Apart from increasing the number of surveillance cameras outside toilets and showers to boost overall campus security and maximise deterrence against sexual misconduct, SMU said in a statement yesterday that it will also strengthen ground patrols and security.

Based on feedback and recommendation, the university has also revised its student code of conduct and its student disciplinary code that details sanctions for minor and major violations.

Acts of sexual misconduct - which include inappropriate physical contact of a sexual nature, indecent exposure to others, and making or sharing recordings of a sexual nature without consent or which insult the modesty of others - will be considered as "major violations".

SANCTIONS

Those caught committing sexual misconduct could face sanctions imposed by the university which include academic penalties such as zero marks for course grade, expulsion from a course (module) or from the university. A fine not exceeding $10,000 could also be imposed.

SMU has also set up a student support unit named Voices@SMU, a first- response unit for harassment or sexual misconduct cases.

The unit is supported by a team of trained staff who will provide students with the necessary assistance and also explain and explore reporting and support options regarding their cases.

An online education module on consent and respect has also been made available to all students.

The module aims to help students recognise the role they can play in cultivating a safe and respectful environment on campus.

SMU provost, Professor Timothy Clark, said: "SMU is committed to ensuring respect and dignity of all in our community as well as providing a safe and supportive environment on campus."

Following criticism on how it handled the Monica Baey sexual misconduct incident in April, the National University of Singapore has introduced more security measures to protect their students.

A new unit to help victims of sexual harassment was also set up in May.