SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty on campus

A photo of the group study room at the SMU School of Economics cordoned off with police tape was circulating online yesterday.

A student from Singapore Management University (SMU) was arrested on campus after he allegedly molested a sleeping woman yesterday.

The business student is alleged to have used criminal force on the woman in the early hours of yesterday.

The woman, 20, who is not an SMU student, posted on Instagram that she woke up to find the suspect on top of her.

A police spokesman told The New Paper they were alerted to a case of aggravated outrage of modesty at 90 Stamford Road at 6.34am and subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man.

Investigations are ongoing.

TNP understands the incident took place in a group study room in the SMU School of Economics. A picture being circulated online shows the room cordoned off with police tape, and a black jacket can be seen lying on a table.

The woman posted that the student had earlier made advances to her and she told him to stop.

"I said no, I said go away, I said leave me alone, I pushed him away, but I fell asleep," she posted.

"I woke up with him mounted on me, ejaculating on me.

"I didn't ask for anything. I spent hours dealing with this guy physically. I sweated, struggled and fought to break free and got bruised. He groped me everywhere."

She also wrote on being interviewed about the incident and having her blood taken and her body swabbed for evidence.

"I bathed three times and I want to cut off my skin to feel clean," she added.

TNP understands that bookings for the group study rooms at the School of Economics are only from 8am to 10pm.

It is unclear how the woman was able to access the room or what she was doing there.

It is also not known if she knew the suspect before the alleged attack, but she posted that she had no intention to engage in intimacy with anyone.

Reacting to comments about her posts, she wrote: "Don't paint me like I went there wanting sex and then chickened out when I was sweating and fighting him off me."

"There was zero consent to anything. In fact, I was unconscious. I was asleep."

In a later post, she said the suspect's face is etched in her mind and the incident keeps replaying like a "spoilt player".

She said she needed sleeping pills to "help me close my eyes".

When contacted on social media yesterday evening, she declined to be interviewed.

Her boyfriend posted that she was "hurt and psychologically traumatised" and that he was "raging" at her alleged attacker.

The suspect is listed as an events director for an SMU group that does outreach to children overseas.

An SMU spokesman confirmed the incident but said the university could not comment pending police investigations.

If the suspect is convicted of aggravated outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for between two and 10 years, and caned.