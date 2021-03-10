Snag great buys and stand to win prizes at IT Show Festival 2021

A new Asus laptop and Philips smart television set are among the products shoppers can look forward to when the IT Show Festival 2021 opens tomorrow.

Shoppers can get their hands on the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptop, the Philips 55-inch OLED 805 Android TV as well as the LionsForge CraftLaser portable laser cutter at the festival, which will run until March 21.

The IT Show was postponed last year due to Covid-19, and the IT Show Festival 2021 was created to offer tech and gadget deals online and offline for shoppers during the March school holidays.

The 11-day shopping festival will be held at its participating exhibitors' websites and selected physical retail outlets islandwide. Exhibitors include Harvey Norman, Challenger, Huawei and Asus.

Special deals with heavy discounts curated by the exhibitors will be featured during the festival.

Shoppers stand a chance to win over $15,000 worth of tech prizes such as the Secretlab Omega Stealth chair and Philips 55-inch OLED 805 Android TV in a lucky draw, with no minimum purchase.

Lucky draw chances will be doubled if shoppers pay with American Express credit cards, sign up for a new StarHub service or recontract their current services.

The festival is organised by SingEx-Sphere Holdings, of which Singapore Press Holdings owns 40 per cent. Temasek owns the remaining 60 per cent.