Snap up Harvey Norman’s Top 40 Christmas Hot Buys

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (above), a branded 4K UHD Android TV and Panasonic fridges are up for grabs.

'Tis the season for festive shopping, and Christmas has come early at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet. So hurry down to the Australian retail chain's store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, and be the first to grab its Top 40 Christmas Hot Buys.

Expect to snag a branded 55-inch 4K UHD Android TV at $949 (limited to five sets only), Apple MacBook Pro from $1,499 (limited sets), Eclipse Evans queen-sized mattress at the promotional price of $789 and leather sofas from $999.

Enjoy over 50 per cent off the Panasonic Fridge NR-BX460XSSG/SS ($597, usual price $1,399; limited display sets), Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ($149, usual price $299; limited to 40 sets ) and Cygnett ChargeUp Pro Power Bank ($97, usual price $199).

What is more, save $60 on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($99, usual price $159; while stocks last) and save $30 on a branded 11.6-inch everyday laptop ($359, usual price $389).

As one of the participating merchants in the National Environment Agency's Climate-Friendly Households Programme, eligible households can use their $150 e-vouchers to purchase an energy-efficient fridge at Harvey Norman.

Receive an additional 10 per cent off on top of discounted prices on 3 ticks and above fridges, plus free disposal and additional years of warranty at 15 per cent off product care.

Citi credit cardholders exclusively get a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher with minimum spend of $1,000 in a single receipt (limited to the first 300 redemptions) or $100 Harvey Norman voucher with minimum spend of $2,000 in a single receipt (limited to the first 300 redemptions). Conditions apply, check in-store for details.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are also available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.