Snapask, SPH offer students free online tutoring and news content

A mobile app that connects students doing home-based learning with tutors is being enhanced, thanks to a tie-up with Singapore Press Holdings.

The Snapask application, which offers tutoring on demand for students studying at home, will now also provide specially curated news content from The Straits Times.

The service from the Asia-based edutech company is free for the first 1,000 students who sign up by April 15.

The initial free bundle includes 30 one-on-one tutoring sessions - about 10 to 15 hours total - and 14 days' access to all Straits Times content online.

Snapask's tutors are students at local tertiary institutions such as National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University.

More than 10,000 free subscriptions will be available.

Sign-ups for the rest will take place later.

Snapask will also work with Straits Times' award-winning Schools team of teaching experts and editors to curate articles and co-create news content.

KEY ROLE

The initiative comes at a time when at least 500,000 students will not be able to attend school physically amid strict circuit breaker" measures in place until May 4.

Snapask founder and chief executive Timothy Yu said: "Technology will play a key role in defeating this pandemic, in medical treatment and... to introduce a new standard for how education can be provided online effectively."

Ms Lydia Lim, head of SPH Schools, added: "With health authorities advising social distancing and closures of schools and tutoring facilities, it's crucial for us to do our part to provide convenient ways to learn.

"We are glad to work with Snapask to create online content that can be consumed by students and educators anywhere, any time."

Snapask recently pledged similar free services in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia.

Students can sign up at https://start.snapask.com/st