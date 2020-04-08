Social gatherings of any size, at anywhere, banned under new law: Gan

Social gatherings of any size, in homes or public spaces, will no longer be allowed under a new law for combating the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban includes having private parties or gatherings with families or friends not living together, at home or in public spaces such as parks and Housing Board void decks, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

He made the point when introducing the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill for debate in Parliament yesterday. It was later passed, giving the Health Minister the power to prohibit events and gatherings, or impose conditions on how they are conducted.

He said: "This enables us to better regulate events and gatherings, including those on private properties."

Last Friday, tighter measures were introduced, with the authorities saying that social contact should be confined to immediate family members living in the same household and there should be no social gatherings.

Last night, the Health Ministry clarified that individuals can still visit family members for assistance with daily needs, such as caring for elderly parents or childcare arrangements.

The restrictions for four weeks started yesterday and will go on till May 4.

Mr Gan told the House the Bill provides the legal basis to enforce enhanced safe distancing measures and that these are temporary measures specific to the outbreak Singapore is facing.

Penalties are aligned with those under the Infectious Diseases Act.

First time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months or given both punishments. - THE STRAITS TIMES

