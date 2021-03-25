Social gatherings still limited to eight

When restrictions are eased from April 24, wedding receptions can have up to 250 attendees if there is pre-event testing.

While capacity limits for some events like weddings will be increased from next month, with precautions in place, social gatherings still have to be limited to eight people.

A relaxation of this measure could considerably increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a virtual press conference yesterday.

"Any adjustment to this number actually has a very broad-based impact on... social interactions and, therefore, the risk of transmission goes up significantly," said Mr Gan, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic with Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

Responding to a question on the subject, Mr Wong said a resurgence in Covid-19 transmission has occurred in other countries, and the Government is reviewing its measures in a "controlled, deliberate and steady manner" to guard against this risk, rather than moving too quickly to relax measures.

"When you do so, you find there is a risk that clusters form, and particularly if the clusters are stemming from more infectious strains of the virus, they can spread very quickly.

"When that happens, you have to move in again with additional restrictions," he said.

European countries such as Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic have seen huge spikes in Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.

Medical experts said this could be attributed to some governments lifting restrictions too early.

More infectious new variants of the virus have also contributed to the spikes.

REVIEWING LIMIT

Mr Gan also assured Singaporeans that the Government is reviewing the limit on social gatherings on a regular basis.

"When we are confident that it will not create problems with transmission, we will do the necessary adjustments and make the appropriate announcement at the right time," he said.

However, with more being vaccinated, restrictions to allow more people to attend certain events will be eased from April 24.

For instance, wedding receptions can have up to 250 attendees if there is pre-event testing, up from the current 100 attendees allowed.

Similarly, up to 750 fans - triple the current limit - will be allowed into pilot spectator sports events approved by Sport Singapore if they implement pre-event testing.

Such tests will have to be done before the start of the event, and within 24 hours before the end of the attendees' participation.

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, however, will be exempted from pre-event tests from April 24.

Those exempted must have received the second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least two weeks before the event.

This would give them time to develop sufficient protection, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.