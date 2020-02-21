Social service agencies to get $3,000 from ComChest for expenses

Volunteers helping to sort and pack items at Food from the Heart.

Social service agencies will each be getting $3,000 from the Community Chest to help them cope with coronavirus-related expenses.

These expenses include disinfection, cleaning, buying more personal protective equipment and safety equipment, and business continuity measures.

ComChest is the fund-raising arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

More than 470 social service agencies which are members of NCSS are eligible for the monetary help. This means that over $1.4 million has been set aside for them.

The agencies have to claim the one-time $3,000 support by May 8. After applying for it, they will get the funds in three working days. They then have to declare what the funds were used for within three months of receiving them.

The financial assistance was announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee yesterday as he launched a website, called the SG United portal, for the public to find out how they can contribute to causes in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Lee launched the website during a volunteer food-packing session by charity Food From The Heart at its Joo Seng Road warehouse.

Charities like Boys' Town said the $3,000 assistance was timely.

Said Dr Roland Yeow, executive director of Boys' Town, which provides shelter and education for young people: "The support is most welcome, especially during these challenging times. We hope to see a longer-term support as well, as resources are needed to ensure we are operationally ready to respond to future crises."

Yesterday's launch of the SG United portal at www.sgunited. gov.sg will also help those affected by the virus.

The website provides a platform for people to find volunteering and donation opportunities related to Covid-19, as well as for members of the public to initiate their own ground-up responses.

The SG United website also lists funds to which the public can make donations in cash and in kind.

The portal links to various initiatives for people to show appreciation to front-line workers amid the outbreak, such as those working in healthcare.

People keen to start their own initiatives can download the SG United logo from the portal and refer to guidelines on its use.