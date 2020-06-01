Social services to reopen in phases from tomorrow

During the circuit breaker period, only some public services such as the Registry of Marriages (above) were allowed.

A range of social services funded by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), including day centres for those with disabilities and special student care centres, will reopen in phases from tomorrow.

Priority will be given to critical services deemed to be addressing "higher needs", Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said on Facebook yesterday, even as he stressed continued safety measures for all staff and clients.

Singapore is embarking on a phased reopening from tomorrow after strict circuit breaker measures were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During the circuit breaker period, only some public services such as the Registry of Marriages, as well as the distribution of essential aid to vulnerable individuals and families, were allowed.

Mr Lee said groups that wish to resume providing aid but have not been given the go-ahead by MSF should submit their plans to the National Council of Social Service for approval.

Mr Lee also said yesterday that more than 50,000 people had applied for the Covid-19 Support Grant since applications opened on May 4.

$800 MONTHLY GRANT

The grant is for workers who have been laid off, placed on involuntary no-pay leave or had their salaries reduced by at least 30 per cent, among other criteria.

They will receive up to $800 a month for three months.

Those with difficulty getting the proper documents to prove their job status should approach the MSF's social service offices for help, he added.

MSF had in the process flagged three cases where falsified documents had been submitted.

The police have been alerted after MSF staff did background checks.

"Attempts to defraud the system will slow down the process of us getting help to applicants who genuinely need assistance," Mr Lee said.

The minister said that visitor restrictions at homes for seniors will continue this month as the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"(We) encourage caregivers and volunteers to continue keeping in touch with their elderly family members or friends remotely for their safety," he said.