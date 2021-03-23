Soil treatment at Kallang Gasworks poses no adverse health risks: SLA

Measures have been put in place to mitigate odours and noise caused by treatment works at the site along the Rochor River banks.

Emissions and intermittent odour can be expected from ongoing soil treatment works at the former Kallang Gasworks, but they do not pose any adverse health risks to the nearby community, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The authorities yesterday described measures put in place to mitigate odours and noise caused by treatment works at the site along the banks of Rochor River, after some residents complained that it caused them to have medical problems like headaches and breathing difficulties.

SLA said there are 3,550 residential units within a 100m radius of the work site.

It received 139 pieces of feedback during the first phase of soil remediation works between February and June last year, most of which was regarding odour issues.

Following this, a new treatment system was installed that removes odour-causing compounds through vapour treatment, with residual odours further treated using activated carbon. Filters of the activated carbon units were also changed more frequently.

To suppress noise, old generators were replaced and additional soundproofing was installed around noise generating equipment.

The National Environment Agency has assessed that both noise and emission levels at the site are within its permissible levels, said SLA.

The second phase of remediation works began last December. Since then, there have been 25 pieces of public feedback, it added.

Some residents told The Straits Times the situation has improved compared to the first phase of works, when they could see dark-coloured fumes emanating from the site.

The smoke discontinued after a few months, but a group of residents said noxious odour and noise pollution continue to be a problem, especially when winds blow the fumes into nearby homes.

The 3.14ha site will be spruced up as part of a future sustainable and car-lite waterfront precinct at Kampong Bugis.

The soil thermal treatment works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year, followed by ground reinstatement and groundwater monitoring until the end of 2023.