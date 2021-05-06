Sole community case linked to new Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster

Thesole Covid-19 case in the community announced yesterday and three previous cases have been linked by their workplace at Pasir Panjang Terminal, forming the 10th active cluster here.

The latest case is a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who works at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Singaporean employed by GKE Express Logistics was last at work last Saturday. He developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday and remained at home.

The next day, he sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic and was tested for Covid-19.

His result came back positive on Tuesday, and he was taken to Alexandra Hospital. His serology test result is pending, said MOH.

The earliest case in the cluster is a 23-year-old Indian national who works as a lashing specialist at Pasir Panjang Terminal and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 10.

As a precautionary measure, MOH will carry out special testing operations to test port workers employed by PSA Singapore who have been deployed at the terminal.

This comes as community infections surge in Singapore, with cases increasing to 62 in the past week from 13 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases has also risen to seven cases from six over the same period.

There were also 15 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

In all, 16 coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 61,268.

A POSB branch in Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre has been added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) while they were still infectious, MOH said.

It was visited between 10.05am and 11.30am on April 27. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

16

New cases

1

New cases in community

15

Imported cases

61,268

Total cases

31

Deaths

21

Discharged yesterday

131

In hospital

60,829

Total recovered