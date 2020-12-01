Sole community case a Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass

A single Covid-19 case in the community was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The patient is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he went for a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Saturday before a trip to the United States.

He is a 35-year-old Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass in Singapore. He was allowed entry into the country to visit family members, who are Singaporeans.

The patient arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home-notice (SHN) until Nov 15. He tested negative for Covid-19 on Nov 11 while serving the notice.

After that, he stayed at a friend's flat in Bishan Street 22 and visited his family in Yishun Avenue 6, said MOH.

His case is currently unlinked.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive on Sunday.

MOH said his serological test result was positive, indicating a probable past infection.

ISOLATED

MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Last night, the Health Ministry also reported four imported Covid-19 cases, comprising one Singaporean and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean was a 31-year-old man who returned to Singapore from Japan. Two of the work permit holders came from Indonesia and one came from India.

All four were placed on SHN at dedicated facilities on arrival. They were all asymptomatic when tested, and tested positive while serving their notices.

MOH added several locations, including ION Orchard, to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious.

MOH added that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

5 New cases

29 Death

1 New case in community

10 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

29 In hospital

58218 Total cases

58119 Total recovered