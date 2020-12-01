Singapore

Sole community case a Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Dec 01, 2020 06:00 am

A single Covid-19 case in the community was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The patient is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he went for a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Saturday before a trip to the United States.

He is a 35-year-old Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass in Singapore. He was allowed entry into the country to visit family members, who are Singaporeans.

The patient arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home-notice (SHN) until Nov 15. He tested negative for Covid-19 on Nov 11 while serving the notice.

After that, he stayed at a friend's flat in Bishan Street 22 and visited his family in Yishun Avenue 6, said MOH.

His case is currently unlinked.

First day of new reusable mask collection a breeze
Singapore

First day of new reusable mask collection a breeze

Related Stories

Covid-19 PCR tests available at approved private clinics from Dec 1

876 tested for Covid-19 at Tekka Centre: 2 positive, likely past infections

Big companies pitching in to help SMEs stay afloat

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive on Sunday.

MOH said his serological test result was positive, indicating a probable past infection.

ISOLATED

MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Last night, the Health Ministry also reported four imported Covid-19 cases, comprising one Singaporean and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean was a 31-year-old man who returned to Singapore from Japan. Two of the work permit holders came from Indonesia and one came from India.

All four were placed on SHN at dedicated facilities on arrival. They were all asymptomatic when tested, and tested positive while serving their notices.

MOH added several locations, including ION Orchard, to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious.

MOH added that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

5 New cases

29 Death

1 New case in community

10 Discharged yesterday

Imported cases

29 In hospital

58218 Total cases

58119 Total recovered

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus